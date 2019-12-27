After 42 years of federal service, 36 with the National Park Service (NPS), Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) Superintendent Larry Johnson will retire January 3. Larry has been the superintendent at the park since 2015.
A native of Iowa, Johnson worked three summers as a forestry technician on the Superior National Forest in Minnesota while attending Iowa State University. After graduating with a bachelor of science degree in outdoor recreation resource management, he landed his first permanent park ranger job in 1979 with the Army Corps of Engineers in Iowa.
In 1983 Larry donned his first NPS uniform when he moved to Herbert Hoover National Historic Site in Iowa as a supervisory park technician. That first NPS assignment was the beginning of a long and illustrious career as an NPS law enforcement ranger, chief ranger and superintendent.
Johnson served in many national park units, including Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Yellowstone National Park, Voyageurs National Park, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, Badlands National Park, and Jewel Cave National Monument, ultimately serving at ONSR twice during his career, as chief ranger and, later, superintendent.
Johnson was inspired to become a national park ranger at a young age. When he was 12 and visiting Mammoth Cave National Park with his mother, her fear of heights caused her to freeze while climbing the open staircase out of the cave.
“I was impressed with the way that ranger helped my mother,” Johnson recalled. “He was very calm and talked her through it. I knew then that I wanted to do the same type of thing eventually. Plus, I really liked the flat hat!”
Through his career, Johnson attained a number of specialized certifications that provided him with opportunities to uniquely experience national parks while serving visitors. He graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center with his law enforcement commission, which he held for 27 years. He maintained certification as an emergency medical technician for over 30 years.
At Apostle Islands, he became an NPS scuba diver and helped build the park’s diving program, managing shipwreck archeology projects with East Carolina University Underwater Archeology Field School students. The outstanding safety record of the diving program helped earn him the Midwest Regional Safety Achievement Award.
Johnson went on to serve as the park scuba diving officer at Yellowstone, and discovered an underwater geyser during a training dive, which became apparent as the geyser erupted around him. He also earned his Coast Guard captain’s license and his private pilot license.
Later, he became a Department of Interior motorboat operator instructor and snowmobile instructor, and trained as a backup park ranger pilot at Voyageurs.
Johnson takes great pride in the special assignments he accepted, including the Midwest Regional Special Events Team, NPS Medical Review Board, Midwest Leadership Council, Superintendent Leadership Roundtable, National Capital Region Emergency Medical Services Coordinator, and providing security for high level dignitaries after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
He was well-prepared for park leadership through both his broad career experience and advanced coursework. Johnson graduated from the New Superintendent’s Academy and from the Leadership in the 21st Century Executive Education program at Harvard’s Kennedy School, as well as the Leadership in a Democratic Society program at the Federal Executive Institute.
Johnson received several honors during his career. At Yellowstone, he received a Superintendent’s Commendation for helping to save four lives in a boating accident on Lewis Lake. While at Voyageurs, Larry was honored to receive the Midwest Regional Harry Yount Award for Excellence in the Art and Science of Rangering.
This year, he was honored with the Regional Director’s Superior Service Award.
Johnson said he is extremely proud of his time at Ozark, during which he led the park through an extensive recovery effort following the devastating flood of April 2017. He guided the initial emergency response as well as the longer-term planning efforts for rebuilding.
“While the flood was devastating, it gave us the opportunity to hit the reset button and improve sustainability with flood resistant structures,” he said. “The work has gone well with many projects funded, completed, or in the queue for the next few years. Things are moving forward so now is a good time for me to step away.”
Johnson and his wife of 38 years, Jan, will stay in the Van Buren area for a time before ultimately settling down in Iowa to be close to their family. Meanwhile, Larry looks forward to more exploration of the area, spending more time researching family history and hiking and biking area trails.
