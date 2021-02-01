Elmer Roy “Leroy” Collins, 75, Mtn. View. Died at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at his home. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest leads to recovery of motorcycle, guns
- Sheriff: Search leads to seizure of drugs, cash near Birch Tree park
- Authorities seek man wanted in child abuse case
- Parson suggests ‘disgusting scheme’ kept him from delivering address in Missouri House
- Friday’s mass vaccine clinic at civic center open to registered participants only
- 10/40 Coffee expands its horizons
- Local entrepreneur serves it up fresh in downtown WP’s newest eatery
- Family of missing man seeks answers, calls on public to help
- Authorities investigating shooting death near Koshkonong
- First-degree rape charges filed against W.P. man
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.