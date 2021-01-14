The Richards School Board of Education will meet for a regular session at 6 p.m. Jan. 21.
After administrative reports from Principal Tammy Raderstorf, Superintendent Dr. Melonie Bunn and Executive Administrator Jerry Premer, a date will be set for the annual school bus inspection, and a report on the annual audit will be given, according to the agenda.
The board will move into closed session to discuss legal and personnel matters before resuming open session, then adjourning.
The board typically meets on the third Thursday of each month. The public is welcome to attend.
