Tender Mercies Diaper Ministry of First Christian Church will take calls from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday to set up appointments for the ministry’s February diaper distribution distribution. Call 256-2887.
Diapers may be picked up by those with appointments between 9 and 11 a.m. Feb. 1 in the church’s fellowship hall of the church at 422 W. Main St.
Making appointments is necessary so workers can fill bags for individuals with the correct size diapers. Diaper wipes and some children's clothing will also be available. Refreshments will be served and children will be entertained by church workers during pick up time.
The ministry is an outreach of the church and serves residents from the West Plains R-7 schools as well as residents in Glenwood, Richards, Junction Hill, Fairview and Howell Valley school districts. Living in one of the school districts listed is the only eligibility requirement.
Tender Mercies is a ministry of the church to help families in the local community as they know diapers are expensive and some parents may welcome assistance. Volunteers from the church pack bundles of diapers and serve at distribution day to make sure all who are eligible receive diapers.
Anyone who would like to help with the mission by donating funds or diapers may call the church office during business hours Monday through Thursday at 256-2887.
