From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Halloween, the West Plains Public Library, 750 W. Broadway, will host Trick or Treat at the Library.
While supplies last, children and teens will get a treat bag and a free book. There will only be a limited number of special treat bags for teens who trick or treat by saying “Trick of Treat, smell my feet!” Once the regular treat bags are gone, teens will receive regular treat bags and free book.
For more information call 256-4775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.