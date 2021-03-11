James (Jem) Albert Duffin died unexpectedly Feb. 17, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
The son of Fay Burk Duffin and Bertie Lucille VanZant Duffin, he was born Jan. 1, 1934, in Kansas City, Mo. The Korean War Air Force veteran graduated from the Kansas City Conservatory of Music where he also met his wife Judith E. Griffith Duffin; they had celebrated 63 years of marriage.
His career mostly revolved around marketing, publishing and printing and he was a pioneer in effective direct marketing. His expertise had him and his family living in Atlanta, Ga., and Grand Rapids, Mich., with a couple returns to the Kansas City area before ending up in West Plains, Mo.
His passions were his family, singing and entertaining. Late ’50s early ’60s, Jem performed in operas in Kansas City and Central City, Colo., and was the business manager for the Kansas City Lyric Theater. In the ’70s /’80s in Grand Rapids, Mich., he loved being a member of SPEBSQSA (Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Singing), and in West Plains he participated in many productions singing and a little dancing.
It never took much encouragement for him to sing for his family and that will truly be missed.
Because of his son Kevin’s severe developmental disabilities, he also had a voice for those with special needs. While in Michigan he was the director for The Kent County Association for Retarded Citizens (KCARC), and in West Plains he was involved on the State of Missouri MACDDS and Howell County SB-40 board.
Jem also participated in civic roles in West Plains with the SCOCOG (South Central Ozarks Council of Governments), Chamber of Commerce and United Way.
He leaves behind his wife Judith, daughter Lori E. Bell of Port Charlotte, Fla., and son Kevin J. Duffin of West Plains; four wonderful grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters; his sister Sharon A. Kinley (Don); and several nieces and nephews.
Jem was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jack B. Duffin and his infant son Timothy B. Duffin.
A celebration of life will take place later when his family can be together safely.
