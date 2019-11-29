The West Plains-based Ridge Runner Chapter of the Missouri Back Country Horseman will host Cowboy Rick, Arkansas Bev and Dennis Crider at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative conference room, 6327 U.S. 63 in West Plains.
Cowboy Rick and Arkansas Bev are hosts of the award-winning ‘Just for Kids Radio Roundup’ and ‘Great Moments in American History’ on KKDY 102.5 and KUKU 100.3 and Crider is an award-winning photographer. The trio will share exciting stories of American history and will present their 230-page coffee table book, “Last Stage to Matador.”
The book chronicles a stagecoach journey and stories of some of the most historic areas of the old west region of the Texas Panhandle, and its pages feature over 300 photos by Crider.
There will be a short chapter meeting with a potluck meal, history trivia and book signing.
For more information about the book, visit www.stagecoachjourney.com
