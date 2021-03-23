Graveside services for Glen Earl (Skip) Downen, 88, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Ball Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Downen passed away at 5:55 a.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
He was born Nov. 2, 1932, in West Plains, Mo., to Roy Bertis Downen and Stella Lorrine Fine Downen. Skip graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1950. On Nov. 21, 1955, he was married in West Plains, Mo. to Ina Shipley. He was a veteran, having served with the United States Navy as communications officer during the Korean War.
Mr. Downen retired as a supervisor from the International Shoe Factory. Skip enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, bluegrass music and traveling. He never met a stranger. Mr. Downen was a longtime member of The Primitive Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Ina Shipley; two sons Gary Downen and wife Kate, and Dan Downen and wife Sheila; four grandchildren Aubry Downen, Emily Downen, Amanda Coleman, and Dustin Downen and wife Jami; three great-grandchildren Katie, Lucas and Kelcee; one sister Christine Brewer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His parents, one brother and one sister preceded him in death.
Mr. Downen will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ball Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main St., West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
