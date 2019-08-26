Private services for Everett Houston Jackson, 74, West Plains, will be held at a later date.
Everett Jackson died Aug. 25, 2019, at his home in West Plains.
Everett was born July 17, 1945, in Howell County, Mo., the son of Hugh Ecton and Winnie Jackson Tracy.
Survivors include two children, Jeffrey Wayne Jackson and wife Angela, West Plains, and Deanna Sue Frazier and husband Donny, Vanzant, Mo.; two brothers; four grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two grandchildren and two brothers.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
