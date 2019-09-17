The congregation of Immanuel Southern Baptist Church, by the railroad tracks in Pomona, invites all to the church’s annual Smoke-Off & Block Party from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
From 3 to 6 p.m., the event will offer a bounce house and outdoor games for. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by special music from the gospel group Jericho.
Organizers say it will be a fun family event with free food and fellowship.
To learn more visit isbcpomona.org.
