As the early youth firearms deer season kicks off today in Missouri, the West Plains Daily Quill invites readers to submit photos of young hunters with their harvests.
Through Dec. 14, the Quill will collect photos of youth and adult hunters as part of its annual tradition of publishing them, free of charge. Publication will begin Nov. 14.
Once again, a contest will be offered: Each photo submitted by the deadline will qualify the person submitting it for entry into a random drawing to be held after the contest ends.
The prize package includes a ladder deer stand and Pepsi products from Pepsi Mid-America and gift cards for $50 each from Monty’s Outdoor/Broken Bow Archery, Barnett’s Meat Processing, Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply and Richards Brothers Feed, and a $20 gift card from Hughes Taxidermy toward a skull mount only.
The contest is open to all youth and adult hunters, except Quill employees and immediate family members.
Entry forms are available at the Quill office and on Page 7A of today’s Quill, and photos may be brought with the completed forms between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays to the Quill, 205 Washington Ave. in West Plains, or mailed to P.O. Box 110, West Plains, MO 65775.
Readers may also email pictures to news@wpdailyquill.net with the following required information: the youth’s name and age; parents’ names; address and phone number; name and address of any other people in the photo; whether the deer is a doe or buck; number of points on antlers if the deer is a buck; type of gun; time, date and location of kill; and distance from the deer when the shot was fired.
Photos without all of the above information will not qualify for entry into the drawing.
The November portion of the firearms season will run Nov. 14 to 24, the late youth season will be Nov. 27 to Nov. 29 and the alternative methods portion will run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, 2021.
Photos from those hunts also are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.