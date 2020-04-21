For the children of Willow Springs, the prospect of a long summer looks more likely.
In anticipation of continued social distancing measures extending into the summer months, the Willow Springs Board of Aldermen, under the recommendation of City Administrator Beverly Hicks, approved a decision to keep the city pool closed through the season.
“Although we expect the government to start relaxing the stay-at-home orders soon, we believe that social distancing and limitations of group sizes will remain in effect for quite some time, even maybe until a vaccine is developed and distributed,” said Hicks.
She added that, given the social distancing limitations, she is concerned about being able to train staff, control gatherings and keep the facility sanitized consistently.
“I have been listening to the medical professionals from every level and their consistent message is that it will be sometime before we can go back to ‘normal,’ and we must be aware of what we are doing, how we are doing it, where we are going and what effect our actions have on the community,” she said. “Decisions like these are hard to make, but we must base our decision on the betterment of the community and do what we can to protect the health and safety of our residents.”
Hicks also cited a statement she received from Matthew Brodersen, director of the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (MIRMA), in which he said he couldn’t imagine pools would be allowed to open this summer despite the relaxing of stay-at-home orders.
“However, if the state and federal restrictions allow for the opening of the pools, MIRMA will not advise against it from a risk management standpoint,” Brodersen said. “From a practical standpoint it will be up to each member, but I think the difficulty in finding and training staff mid-summer, other expenses involved with opening the pool would be hard to justify for a short season, especially when the cities are facing declining revenues.”
Along with safety issues, the financial side of opening the pool is a significant concern to Hicks.
“Our best month of the year is June and it’s unlikely we could have the pool open by then,” Hicks said. “We would spend a lot of money just to have the pool open for only a month or two.”
According to Hicks, the city will use the closure as an opportunity to address pool maintenance this summer, bringing in a professional contractor to assess those issues and make recommendations to the city for repair.
EMERGENCY RESOLUTION
Also during the meeting, aldermen approved a resolution allowing Mayor Brooke Fair to declare a state of emergency.
“The resolution doesn’t really change anything,” Hicks said, adding that it will allow the city to receive aid from state and federal emergency management agencies, and to obtain personal protective equipment for the city’s police and first responders.
“We did it as a formality and as a precautionary measure,” Hicks said. “I don’t believe we will need it, but it’s better to have it just in case we do need it to get assistance.”
Hicks believes the area will be able to come back sooner than other parts of the state, but it has still been hit hard financially.
In Willow Springs, since the stay-at-home orders came into effect, 14 businesses have temporary closed and another two have permanently closed; however, Hicks said, one of those permanent closures is that of a barber who was already planning to retire this year. She declined to say what the other permanently closed business was, citing the possibility that owners could decide to reopen after all.
In addition, during the meeting Hicks stated that Willow Springs will waive credit card fees for utility customers who have until Friday to pay their bills. The city will begin shut-offs on April 29.
For more information call 417-469-2107.
