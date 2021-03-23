During the Willow Springs Board of Aldermen’s recent March meeting, City Administrator Beverly Hicks gave a presentation on the effects of February’s winter storm on electric rates.
She noted that while the invoice from the Missouri Public Utility Alliance shows a balance of $224,200, that number includes the true numbers of usage in January as well as some relief from the estimated $738,550 in energy costs for February.
The city reserves power/energy a year in advance based on the previous year’s usage, and energy prices have been kept down due to mild winter weather over the past few years, she explained. During February’s arctic freeze, not enough energy was being generated to meet the high demand, she added: Natural gas generators experienced a 40% outage, coal plants had issues with frozen coal, diesel generation had issues with fuel becoming more solid, solar panels were covered with heavy amounts of snow and wind turbines were covered with ice.
All of those factors, along with the increased demand, led to a spike in energy costs.
The city of Willow Springs formed a group many years ago with 12 other cities called the Mid-Missouri Municipal Power Electric Pool (MMMPEP) to buy electric energy from a diverse portfolio to maintain more stable energy costs. Hicks said the MMMPEP estimates energy costs for February’s weather event will be five to six times higher than normal. However, the true amount won’t be known for another month until all the invoices come in.
Hicks also told the council that leaders from all 13 cities in the pool believe price gouging is playing a role in increased energy costs, and she herself has spoken with Missouri 8th District Rep. Jason Smith, the offices of Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt, and state legislators.
In the meantime, the energy group has approved a resolution to access $11.8 million from a revolving line of credit to spread the impact of the increased energy costs over the next two years. The group has also scheduled a conference with St. Louis-based BHMG utility engineers to come up with options for each city to provide relief for each city and their customers.
Hicks told the council that she hopes to have more information at the April meeting.
SIRENS, FAMILY DOLLAR
In other new business, the council agreed to purchase a new tractor for the Parks Department, valued at $21,900, and approved a resolution to seek Hazard Mitigation Grant Program grant from the State Emergency Management Agency for a new storm siren at the south junction of U.S. 60/63.
If the funding request is approved by SEMA city will contribute $7,875 and receive $31,500 for the siren.
Under old business, Hicks informed council of discussions she had with the Missouri Department of Transportation. She relayed to the council that MoDOT engineers expressed concerns regarding potential traffic congestion, despite having the Family Dollar plans for some time.
Traffic Engineer Mike Wake and Hicks had previously met at another business along the high to discuss comparable congestion issues, though Hicks disagreed with Wake, noting other issues are present at that business that are not relevant to to Family Dollar such as gas pumps and school traffic. MoDOT has signed off on the Family Dollar plans, Hicks announced.
She added that Family Dollar site owner Guffey Properties has petitioned the city for creation of a Community Improvement District, which will be discussed at the April meeting.
The council also continued discussion regarding a citizen request for a new private hangar at the city-owned Willow Springs Airport.
Before the meeting, aldermen and city officials toured the airport, led by Airport Board member Tom White.
White also gave a tour of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) building, and his wife Phyllis described to the council the work the group does with Young Eagles, a EAA youth program designed to help educate children about aviation.
Regarding the hangar, council members decided to have City Attorney Zane Privette to draft a lease agreement, but held of on making a decision on the construction of a private hangar. They also agreed to review all current lease agreements with existing private-owned hangars at the airport.
GUEST PRESENTATION
The council also heard from guest Amber Lewis, a fifth grade science teacher and daughter of Wastewater Supervisor Rob Rackley and Alderwoman Susan Rackley.
Lewis recently taught her students about water quality and, after spending a day with her father at the treatment plant, gave a presentation to the aldermen about the water treatment process.
Lewis stated that she is working to teach awareness of the five things that are safe to flush and how the environment is affected by those items that should not be flushed, even if the packaging says “flushable.”
A planned closed session was not held as the need no longer existed.
The Willow Springs Board of Aldermen typically meets on the third Thursday of each month.
