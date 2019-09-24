Clifford John Elder, beloved son of Gene I. and Angelina M. Emanuele Elder, was born Feb. 16, 1953, at Oneida Hospital in Oneida, N.Y. He entered into eternal rest Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the age of 66 years.
Cliff was a member of the West Plains High School Zizzer Class of 1971. He retired from a career as a traveling salesman, working for Schwegman’s Office Supply and Norman Orr Office Supply. Cliff very much enjoyed getting to know the people on his route, which covered much of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri.
He was an avid collector and a skilled musician, playing drums and guitar in many area bands, including Easy Action, Borderline, Revolver, Twelve Eyes Open, Lost Cause and Jack Bracket. He loved music, his family, his many friends and his pets. Cliff was known for his strong character, trustworthiness and upbeat personality.
Cliff is survived by his life-partner Marilyn Odneal, Mtn. Grove; her son Weston Odneal; two sons Eric Elder, Massachusetts, and Ian Elder and wife Ileana, Washington, D.C.; two grandchildren Astrid and Elam Elder; one brother Richard Elder and wife Gretchen, Joplin, Mo.; three sisters Beth Hicks and husband Danny, Willow Springs, Mo., Bonnie Smith and husband Jerry, Joplin, Mo., and Cindy Irwin, Willow Springs, Mo.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
His parents, Gene and Angelina Elder and his brother, Gene I. Elder, preceded him in death.
Visitation for Clifford Elder will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, also at the funeral home, with Richard Elder officiating.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mtn. Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com
