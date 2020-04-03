In the midst of circumstances changing daily because of the continuing spread of COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson urges citizens who haven’t completed the 2020 Census to go ahead and do so. Wednesday was Census Day.
“These are challenging times, and while taking part in the 2020 Census may not currently be at the top of your list, responses to the 2020 Census are more important than ever,” Parson said.
“The emergency funding Missouri is receiving for the COVID-19 pandemic is allotted to the state based on census population data,” he explained. “In order to be adequately funded, Missouri must first be adequately counted.”
Parson credited Missourians with already responding to the Census at a higher rate than the rest of the country. “To date, 40.5% of Missouri households have responded to the census, compared to a national response rate of 38.4 percent, but the state can do even better,” he said.
“Nearly every day, people in Missouri ask me what they can do to assist during this COVID-19 crisis; one of the easiest things people can do to help is to make sure they respond to the 2020 Census.”
Responding to the census does not require mailing in a form; it may be completed online at the official website, My2020Census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020.
The Census Bureau will send a mail-in form to those who fail to respond by internet or phone.
“It’s really easy to respond,” Parson said. “We really need the City of St. Louis and our rural counties to show up by any means possible: internet, phone or mail.”
Currently, the top 10 Missouri counties responding to the 2020 Complete Count Census and their overall response rates, ranging from 42.5% to 48.8% and ranked from 10th to first, are Ray, Marion, Webster, Cole, Perry, Livingston, Christian, St. Louis, Barton and St. Charles.
For more information about the Missouri 2020 Complete Count Census or to respond online, visit census.mo.gov. For an online interactive map of state-by-state census response rates, visit 2020census.gov/en.
