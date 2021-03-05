West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.