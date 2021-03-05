The West Plains High School girls’ district championship game scheduled for tonight is a MSHAA sponsored event. Passes will not be accepted, and a $5 admission is required for everyone, ages six and up. Vouchers are not required for entry. The seating capacity is larger in the West Plains Civic Center but still limited, and social distancing protocols will be followed. The girls’ game begins at 5:30 p.m. at the West Plains Civic Center, with doors opening at 4:45 p.m. Spectators will enter through the West Entrance doors. The arena will be cleared out and cleaned after the girls’ game. Spectators will be directed out of the arena to allow Rolla spectators room for the following district game. To eliminate cross-traffic with those entering the arena, the south end Exhibit Hall double doors will be used to allow spectators access to the West Side Parking lot.
We are very fortunate the Ozark Radio Network will live stream the game on their website www.ozarkradionetwork.com for those unable to attend. KHOM, 100.9, will also be broadcasting the game on the radio.
