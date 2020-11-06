For Tuesday’s election, Oregon County had a 65.81% turnout, with 4,761 out of 7,234 registered voters casting a ballot.
In the presidential race, voters in that county chose incumbent Republicans Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence with 81.13% of the vote to 17.36% of votes cast for Democrats Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris. Libertarians Jo Jorgenson and Jeremy (Spike) Cohen got 1.22% of the vote, Green Party candidates Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker 0.04%, and Constitution Party candidates Don Blankenship and William Mohr 0.19%.
Each of the county races was uncontested. Each of the candidates was Republican, with the exception of Democrat Tom Clary, who was voted coroner with 98.53% of votes cast. Jason Kemper was voted first district associate commissioner with 98.61% of the vote, Terry Cline second district associate commissioner with 99.01%, Sheriff Eric R. King won with 97.83%, Doug Bridges for assessor with 99.28%, Scotty D. Simer for county surveyor with 99.28% and Becky Granger for public administrator with 99.19%.
For 8th District U.S. Representative, Republican Jason Smith took 80.47% of the votes, Democrat Kathy Ellis 17.71%, and Libertarian Tom Schmitz 1.82%. Republican Karla Eslinger won her bid for 33rd District State Senator with 80.94% of the votes. Challenger Tammy Harty, a Democrat, took 18.92% of the votes.
Republican Ron Copeland, unchallenged, won for 143rd District State Representative with 98.77% of the vote.
In statewide races, incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Parson got the approval of 80.33% of Oregon County voters. Democrat Nicole Galloway got 17.9% of the vote, Libertarian Rik Combs 1.28% and Green Party candidate Jerome Howard Bauer 0.38%.
Republican Mike Kehoe won reelection as lieutenant governor with 80.27% of the vote, Democrat Alissia Canady got 17.4%, Libertarian Bill Slantz 1.58% and Green Party candidate Kelley Dragoo 0.68%.
Seated Republican John R. (Jay) Ashcroft garnered 82.43% of the vote for secretary of state, Democrat Yinka Faleti got 15.13%, Libertarian Carl Herman Freese 1.41%, Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann 0.63% and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable 0.37%.
For state treasurer, incumbent Republican Scott Fitzpatrick took 81.62% of the Oregon County vote, Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund 16.38%, Libertarian Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff 1.63% and Green Party candidate Joseph Civettini 0.35%.
Incumbent Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, got 81.20% of the vote, Democrat Rich Finneran 16.36%, and Libertarian Kevin C. Babcock 2.33%.
Oregon County voters chose to retain Missouri Supreme Court Justice Patricia Breckenridge with 81.21% yes votes and 18.79% no votes. Southern District Court of Appeals Judge Gary W. Lynch was voted to be retained with 82.26% yes votes versus 17.74% no votes.
As for ballot initiatives, Constitutional Amendment 1 was defeated in the county with 51.97% no votes and 48.03% yes votes. Constitutional Amendment 3 got 57.95% yes votes and 42.05% no votes in Oregon County.
All results reported are unofficial, as they have not yet been certified by election authorities, who have until Nov. 17 to report certified results to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. His office must certify state results by Dec. 8.
