Howell County offices will be closed today in recognition of Harry S. Truman's birthday; as a result the county commission has published its agenda a day earlier.
The commission is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. Monday with Jared Peterman of the sheriff's office for a conference regarding a grant application. That meeting will be held as part of the commission's regular Monday session, which will start at 10 a.m. and be held on the second floor of the county office building.
Bids for red dyed fuel will also be opened and considered for the Road & Bridge Department.
Commissioners will approve accounts payable and recognize any guests that appear.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday; the county office building is at 35 Court Square in West Plains. The public is welcome.
