Graveside services for Sue Carolyn Harrill, 83, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Harrill Cemetery, Stoutland, Mo., under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Harrill passed away at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at West Vue Green House Homes.
She was born March 30, 1937, at Lebanon, Mo., to Jack E. Payne and Ruth B. Nelson Payne. On Aug. 25, 1956, she was married at Lebanon, Mo., to William Harrill. Mrs. Harrill enjoyed her family and cooking.
She is survived by her husband Bill Harrill, of the family home, two sons Alan Harrill and wife Terry, West Plains, and Steve Harrill and wife Donna, Ozark, Mo., six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Her parents and one son Michael Wayne Harrill preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon Bible Society and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
