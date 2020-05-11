The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin to drop off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at homes in Missouri beginning this week.
This is done in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address, Census Bureau officials said. The Census Bureau began hand-delivering census materials March 15, but suspended all fieldwork for the operation March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Temporary field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public. This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.
The health and safety of Census Bureau staff and the public is always a top priority.
The Census Bureau will deliver 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires to roughly 5.1 million stateside households and 122,884 households in Missouri. This operation is crucial to ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities, which helps guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year, say officials.
People are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of their community. People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.
For more information, visit the 2020 Census COVID-19 operational adjustments page at www.census.gov. The deadline for self response online, by phone or by returning the paper questionnaire has been extended to Oct. 31.
For more about identifying a legitimate Census worker, visit 2020census.gov/en/avoiding-fraud.html.
