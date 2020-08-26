Scott Weatherford

A celebration of life service for Scott Duane Weatherford, 50, Willow Springs, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Genesis Church, West Plains, Mo., under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Scott Duane Weatherford left this life on Aug. 17, 2020. Although Scott left this world much too early, he leaves behind a multitude of friends and family whom he loved dearly.
Scott lived life to the fullest and his hobbies often became his passions. This started at a young age when he was a member of the Purple Dragons speed skating team at Skateland of West Plains. Scott went on to spend several years employed at Skateland as one of the DJ's.
Another hobby that began when he was very young was his love of model railroading. Both these hobbies continued to be something he enjoyed even as he got older. His experience as a DJ at Skateland quickly became a new career as he worked on-air under the radio name Scott Casey. Scott could be heard on KKDY in West Plains, 99 Hit FM in Springfield and KHOM The Train.
Scott also spent a great deal of time working in his family's business, Thayer Gas. He began dabbling in his next career during his downtime at Thayer Gas, fabricating custom rail cars for 1/8 scale train enthusiasts. Scott's Trains came to be a way for him to turn his love of trains into a career that allowed him to touch the lives of so many people across our great nation and even other countries across the globe.
His attention to detail and artistic talent quickly made Scott a sought-after builder of scale train models. If one were to travel to any major train club in the United States, and yes there are many, chances are good that you will find at least one example of Scott's craftsmanship, if not many. This career allowed him to travel the country to train events, where Scott gained many friends who became family.
When Scott met the love of his life, his wife, Cindy, in 2015, she would join him on his travels and share his love for the hobby and all the people who make it such a wonderful community.
There are so many places that hold special memories for Scott. Frog Rapids Camp in Sioux Lookout, Ontario was an annual summer vacation spot where Scott was able to spend time fishing with his family and friends. Scott's train hobby also made Train Mountain in Klamath Falls, Ore., another cherished place to visit.
Many people will tell you that Scott and Cindy shared more adventures in the short time they were together than many people have in a lifetime. Even though all those things were an important part of Scott's life, the most important to him was his family.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1969, in West Plains, Mo., to Jerry and Linda Weatherford. Linda left this world two years ago but was waiting in heaven to meet Scott. Jerry Weatherford, Scott's constant source of unconditional love and good advice, lives in West Plains with his wife, Deborah.
Scott is also survived by his wife Cindy, whom he met at their church home, Genesis of West Plains. Scott left behind three wonderful children: Holly Elijah and husband Rich, of Springfield, Mo., his only son, Chey Collins, of Springfield, Mo., and Kasey Weatherford of Cabool, Mo.
Scott's greatest source of joy was his two grandchildren, Liam and Lilly, who knew him as "PawPaw." Scott also gained his step-children, Brooke Clarke, Allie Tooley, Katie Tooley and Austin Tooley, when he married Cindy.
Scott leaves behind his two beloved sisters Sherri Chapman and husband Gary, of Horseshoe Bend, Ark., and Shelley Wichern and husband Jon, of West Plains, Mo. He had four beautiful nieces, Jordan, Katherine, Samantha and Melissa, and two handsome nephews, Josh and Hunter, from his sisters.
Through marriage, Scott gained a father-in-law and mother in law, Ken and Judy Hanshaw of West Plains, Mo., a sister, brothers, brother-in-law, and sisters-in-law, along with many other additional blessings in the family.
Scott was a member of the West Plains Model Railroad Club and frequently spoke of his concern about the future of model railroading as a hobby. It was very important to him that the hobby was promoted to young people who might become as passionate for the hobby as he was. For this reason, memorial donations on Scott's behalf may be made to the club so that the love of model railroading may continue to be shared with the West Plains area.
Donations may be left at or mailed to Robertson Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775 or mailed to West Plains Model Railroad Club, 1404 Southern Hills Center #229, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.