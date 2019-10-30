Funeral services for Ruby Callahan, 78, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains, with Randy Folks officiating under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
She was born the daughter of Walter Lee Crabtree and Anna Wieble Crabtree, on Sept. 11, 1941, in Brandsville, Mo., and died Oct. 29, 2019, at her home in Caulfield, Mo.
She was united in marriage July 21, 1961, in West Plains, Mo., to George Ross Callahan, who preceded her in death March 1, 2014.
She is survived by four children Guy Callahan, West Plains, Mo.; Trissi Callahan, Caulfield, Mo.; Ragan Callahan and wife Sarah, West Plains, Mo., and Torrey Callahan, Caulfield, Mo.; three brothers Ted Crabtree, Springfield, Mo.; Clifford Crabtree and wife Kathleen, Bakersfield, Mo., and Jerry Crabtree and wife Lois, Mtn. View, Mo.; two grandchildren Brodie and Abbey Callahan, West Plains, Mo., and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers Homer Vandiver, Fred Vandiver, Raymond Crabtree and Joe Crabtree; and five sisters Marie Hawkins, Alma Bise, Hazel Perry, Nona McKenny and Alice Goodwin.
She loved going to stock races and spending time with her family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation and can be left at Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery, Howell County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
We would like to thank Hospice Compassus and Kindred At Home Service for the kindness and help during mom’s health needs.
