In its Friday report, the Howell County Health Department reported 29 new cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total reported in the month of October to 938, more than double the number of cases reported in September, 455.
The 30-day positivity rate for the county is 30.93%; the seven-day rate, with 180 positive results out of 3,033 tests reported between Oct. 23 and last Friday, is 24.76%. The overall positivity rate is 15.33%. Public health officials say that a 5% rate is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus.
No new deaths were reported and one person remained hospitalized at the time of the report.
Of the new cases, 12 were reported in West Plains, 11 in Mtn. View and six in Willow Springs. Nine are believed to be community-spread in origin and 20 are linked to previously known cases.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 180,200.
Change from last report: Up 7,986.
30,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
5,000-9,999: Boone, Greene, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
1,000-4,999: Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, McDonald, Newton, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Taney, Webster.
500-999: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Benton, Bollinger, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Lafayette, Livingston, Madison, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Randolph, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Texas, Warren, Washington, Wright.
100-499: Andrew, Barton, Bates, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Clark, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Iron, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Maries, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Pike, Ralls, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne.
50-99: Atchison, Chariton, Knox, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland.
Under 50: Mercer, Worth.
Deaths: 2,925.
Change from last report: Up 106.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 113,057.
Change from last report: 3,345.
10,000+: Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-9,999: Benton, Sebastian.
1,000-4,999: Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jefferson, Johnson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Poinsett, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Cross, Franklin, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Logan, Phillips, Randolph.
100-499: Bradley, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Fulton, Grant, Lafayette, Little River, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, Woodruff.
Under 100: Calhoun.
Deaths: 1,894.
Change from last report: Up 64.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
