As a result of the ongoing Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) expansion, OMC Patient Accounts has moved to a new location. Still located at OMC Parkway, the office is now in a more convenient storefront location in Suite 10, between the OMC Sleep Center and OMC Human Resources, say OMC officials.
OMC is committed to providing excellent healthcare in a manner that is affordable to all patients, said a spokeswoman for the hospital, adding that OMC’s goal is to work with patients and their insurance, Medicare or Medicaid provider to obtain payment for services.
OMC Financial Counselors are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to answer questions about billing, payment options or charity care. Patients may stop in to visit counselors at the new location or call 257-6701.
Outside of regular business hours, patients may use OMC’s online bill payment service. Patients may call 866-686-0537 or 256-1795 to request an email invitation to sign up for the service. OMC online bill pay service provides efficient, secure access to patient balance information 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It uses a secure website to safely and efficiently transmit payment information, said the spokeswoman.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 16 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare, and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually, in South Central Missouri and Northern Arkansas. For more information about the OMC Expansion, visit www.ozarksmedicalcenter.com/Expansion.
