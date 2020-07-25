Starting Monday, the West Plains Civic Center will be fully reopened, announce city officials. In addition, Aug. 1, the civic center pool and fitness center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
The civic center lobby will be open and available for anyone who would like to book events, purchase tickets at the box office and attend events held within the civic center.
City officials also announce that the box office will continue to issue refunds through the end of July for three events that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Buckin’ in the Plains: Professional Bull Riding, the Cystic Fibrosis Music Concert featuring Joe Nichols and BrewFest.
Anyone seeking refunds must bring their tickets, a picture ID and credit/debit card, if the tickets were purchased with a card. Once the deadline has passed, the civic center will no longer offer refunds for the three events.
Three other events have been pushed back into the fall or into early 2021, said officials.
The Best of Motown, originally scheduled to take place Saturday, has been rescheduled for Nov. 7. The layout of the event will change and current ticketholders will be refunded and will have the first opportunity to buy new tickets before they go on sale to the general public.
The John Conlee Show, originally scheduled for March 26, has been pushed back to Feb. 11, 2021. No refunds will be issued for the concert, but those who already bought tickets are asked to hold on to them, as they will be honored at the door.
The Casting Crowns concert, originally scheduled for April 3, then rescheduled for Oct. 1, has been postponed again to take place spring 2021. According to city officials, Casting Crowns is currently working on how they will route their show and the public will be made aware once a new date has been determined.
Those who bought tickets to that concert are also asked to hold on to them, as they will be honored on the new date.
Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Room rentals and events held in the civic center will continue to be planned while following recommendations from the Howell County Health Department. Visitors to the center are strongly encouraged to wear face masks, follow social distancing of at least 6 feet and regularly wash their hands.
Beginning Aug. 3, the pool will be open for lap swim from 6 to 9 a.m. and for open swim from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays. The fitness center will also be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.
The civic center will remain closed on Sundays.
For more information or to contact the civic center box office call 256-8087.
