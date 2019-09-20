Ozark National Scenic Riverways will host special programs and school reunion activities at the historic Button Rock School and historic Cortoreva School sites from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Park rangers will be on hand to share a history of one-room schools in Shannon County. Former students and teachers invite the public to join in these events, which will include potluck lunches at both sites beginning at 12 p.m. for all that would like to bring a dish to share. Visitors are encouraged to bring old pictures, a covered dish or sack lunch, and folding chairs.
Former students will share their tales from yesteryear and reminisce about school days spent near the Current River with former teachers. All are invited to these free events to learn more about the many one-room schools that once dotted the Current River landscape.
The Button Rock School, also known as District No. 85, was an important rural learning center for many Current River residents from 1914 until the early 1960s. The school is on the National Register of Historic Places and is located within Ozark National Scenic Riverways. The school will be open for viewing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It is located on the east side of the Current River in Shannon County, approximately 4 miles south of Highway 106 on County Road 539. Signs will mark the route from the intersection of Highway 106 and County Road 539, which is also the turn to Blue Spring. The road down to Button Rock School is gravel and vehicles with low clearance are not recommended.
The Cortoreva School, also sometimes referred to as Cardareva School due to its proximity to Cardareva Mountain and Cardareva Bluff, was District No. 40, and operated from the early 1900s until approximately 1960.
The Cortoreva School was located on the east side of the Current River in Shannon County, where the Log Yard Campground is currently situated. The reunion will be conducted at the campground. Visitors can reach Log Yard by traveling Highway 106 to HH Highway (about 11 miles west of Ellington), then traveling 6 miles south to Shannon County Road 555. Turn right on County Road 555 to reach the campground. Signs will mark the route from the intersection of Highway 106 and HH Highway.
For more information about the historic school reunions, contact Ranger Josh Chilton at 573-226-3945 or josh_chilton@nps.gov.
