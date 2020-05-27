The Howell County Health Department reports 720 county residents have been tested for the presence of novel coronavirus. Of those, 708 have tested negative, five have tested positive and seven results are pending.
Of the five positively identified cases, all are off of isolation. No deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been recorded.
Under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), producers who sold livestock between Jan. 15 and April 15 may be eligible for funds of $102 per calf under 600 pounds, $139 per calf over 600 pounds, $214 per fat cattle and $92 per mature animal. In addition, producers may be eligible to receive $33/head for their highest inventory number of livestock between April 16 and May 14.
To receive these funds producers need to work with their local Farm Service Agency (FSA). Applications are available now.
Go to www.farmers.gov/cfap for more information and links. The funds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and it is uncertain whether there will be more funds available once the $16 billion has been used up.
West Plains City Hall's lobby has been reopened to the public, though utility customers may continue to use the drop box to pay or pay online, by phone, or at the West Plains Bank and Wood & Huston Bank drive-thrus.
The pool and fitness facility at the civic center are open, though the rest of the building remains closed.
Park play structures and the Jimmie Carroll Sports complex remain closed. Parks and trails are open to visitors following social distancing.
Baseball fields are open, but restricted to practicing teams; no shared equipment is allowed and observers must bring their own seating and stay off the bleachers. No scrimmages are allowed and players and coaches must bring their own hand sanitizer.
The North Terra Golf Course Pro Shop is open, limited to six inside the building at a time, including employees. Golf carts are limited to a person per cart, and no equipment may be shared. League play has started.
The Ozark Heritage Welcome Center remains closed to the public.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station is reopened to the public.
The public library building is still closed, but reservations to pick up borrowed materials may be made by calling 256-4775 Mondays through Fridays.
West Plains Transit has resumed short routes and is using the transit bus to help customers maintain social distance. Call 256-1241 for a ride.
Police and fire departments continue to maintain normal operations.
City officials strongly encourage residents to stay home unless performing essential activities, and to follow social distancing requirements, even outdoors.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 12,291
Over 4,500: St. Louis County.
Over 1,500: St. Louis City.
Over 1,000: Kansas City.
Over 700: St. Charles.
Over 600: Buchanan.
Over 500: Jackson.
Over 300: Jefferson.
Over 200: Saline.
Over 100: Boone, Clay, Franklin, Greene.
Over 75: Cass, Lincoln, Pemiscot, Scott.
Over 50: Audrain, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Mississippi, Pettis, Platte, Stoddard, Sullivan.
Over 25: Adair, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Moniteau, Perry, Pulaski, St. Francois, Warren.
Over 10: Andrew, Christian, Clinton, Jasper, Joplin, McDonald, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Pike, Ray, Taney, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 686 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Moniteau, New Madrid, Newton, Pemiscot, Pettis, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Taney, Washington).
No cases reported: Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Shannon, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 6,029
Over 900: Lincoln.
Over 700: Pulaski.
Over 600: St. Francis.
Over 500: Jefferson.
Over 200: Benton, Crittenden, Washington.
Over 100: Craighead, Garland, Pope, Union.
Over 75: Faulkner, Lawrence, Saline, Sevier, Yell.
Over 50: Cleburne, Mississippi.
Over 25: Clark, Cross, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Poinsett, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Carroll, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Drew, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lee, Perry, Polk, Sebastian.
Deaths: 117: (Bradley, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Hempstead, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, Sharp, St. Francis, Union, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
