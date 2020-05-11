On April 29, 2020, William T. “Bill” Prosser left this earth peacefully with his family beside him after a long struggle with his health.
Bill was a dedicated husband and father. He was a proud veteran and served in both Korea and Vietnam with the security police. Bill retired from the Air Force with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant after 23 years. During his tour in Vietnam, Bill received the Bronze Star.
Bill grew up in Mogadore, Ohio, and graduated from high school there. During high school, Bill was an avid football player and all-around athlete. He joined the Air Force after high school as he really wanted to serve his country.
After the Air Force, Bill continued his career with the department of public safety at the University of Maine at Orono as the assistant director. Bill also graduated from the University of Maine with a bachelor’s degree in University Studies in 1982. Obtaining his degree was always a lifetime goal.
Bill raised three children with his wife, Lorraine, who he met in Bermuda after his return from Korea. All three children also attended the University of Maine.
In 2002, Bill married Pat Foster and they enjoyed living in West Plains, Mo., for the rest of Bill’s life. Bill Prosser was a kind and quiet man who loved serving his community and nation and was always happy to help a neighbor. Bill always had an upbeat attitude about life and was an inspiration to those who knew him. Bill loved to tell stories and jokes; he loved to sip coffee and talk about anything.
In his later life, with his health failing, Bill would always look forward to overcoming his health concerns and getting back to normal life.
Bill Prosser was loved by his family and friends and will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.