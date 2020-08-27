Sixteen students were welcomed as the fourth Yours to Lose – Advanced Medical School Acceptance Program cohort during a ceremony held Aug. 15 at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.
Among the students is Philip Sheridan, a 2020 graduate of West Plains High School. He is the son of Tom and Kristi Sheridan of West Plains.
Established in 2017, the exclusive, one-of-a-kind partnership with KCU allows a select group of Missouri Southern students to be admitted to the Joplin medical school at the same time they are accepted to MSSU.
As pre-med students, they will obtain their bachelor’s degree in biology during an accelerated, three-year course of study before making a seamless transition into medical school. The program does not require them to take the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT).
During the ceremony, students participated in a formal signing and were presented with green coats — symbolic of the start of their journey as future physicians.
“Completing a stimulating premedical program in just three short years is not easy,” said Dr. Marsi Archer, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences. “It requires intelligence, hard work, time management, grit and determination, but we have complete confidence in you.
“Not only in your abilities to survive and thrive in your undergraduate studies, but also to succeed in medical school and to become productive doctors who will go out and serve your communities.”
