Grace Kline of Ava earned dean's list distinction for the spring 2020 semester, one of more than 400 undergraduate students to be recognized at Avila University in Kansas City.
The dean's list comprises undergraduate students who meet requirements in the Colleges of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, Professional Schools and Science and Health.
All full-time admitted undergraduate students are eligible for the dean's list. To be included on the dean's list, students must have successfully completed at least 12 credit hours with at least a 3.5-grade point average for the semester. The spring list includes students from 15 states and U.S. territories and nine countries.
Avila University, a Catholic University founded and inspired by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, provides undergraduate and graduate education in the liberal arts and professional studies.
