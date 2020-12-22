Bernice Pace Hubright

Bernice Eve Pace Hubright, 65, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away on Dec. 5, 2020. She was born Dec. 23,1954, in El Dorado Springs, Mo., to the late Joe Pace Sr. and Nola Pearson Pace.
Bernice was raised at Peace Valley, Mo., and graduated with the West Plains class of '73. She moved to Pueblo where she attended the University of Pueblo and received a degree in business. She was employed at the Fresenius Dialysis in Pueblo, Colo.
She is survived by her best friend and companion of 30 years, John Snelling; one daughter Lisa Kelly, San Diego, Calif.; granddaughter Megan Zuniga, husband Ariel, of Las Vegas, Nev.; three brothers Joe Pace Jr, wife Nancy, North Carolina, John Pace, wife Jeanette, Fordland, Mo., Jack Pace, West
Plains, Mo.; two sisters Barbara Reid, husband Ted, Peace Valley, Mo., Bessie Thompson and best friend Ron Jackson, West Plains, Mo.; and several nephews and nieces.
Bernice was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, infant brother Jay David, one brother-in-law Wayne Thompson and one sister-in-law Connie Pace.
A celebration of life is planned in Peace Valley at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.