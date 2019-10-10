Two search warrants executed Wednesday in Baxter County, Ark., have resulted in the seizure of large amounts of fentanyl and meth and netted drug charges for six individuals, including child endangerment after drugs and paraphernalia were allegedly found within reach of a toddler at one of the locations.
According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, one search warrant was served at a home on County Road 1008, just outside of Mtn. Home.
Property owner Gerald Morris, 38, Kaitlyn Johnston, 25, Dawn Thompson, 55, and Howard Johnson, 60, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver; possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with purpose to deliver; possession of a controlled substance, LSD, with purpose to deliver; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearms by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Each also faces a penalty enhancement for being a habitual offender, Montgomery said. Bond for each suspect is set at $50,000.
According to law enforcement, 186.49 grams of meth, five ounces of marijuana, 2.7 grams of fentanyl, several doses of LSD and drug paraphernalia typically used for drug packaging was found in Morris’ home, plus a loaded handgun in close proximity to the methamphetamine.
The amount of meth is the equivalent to about 6.7 ounces, and it would take 108,000 fentanyl patches at a 25-microgram dose to equal 2.7 grams. It takes 1 million micrograms to equal a gram, and 1,000 to equal a milligram. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 2 milligrams of the drug — as much as a few grains of salt — is enough to kill most adults.
The second warrant was served at a home off of North Highway 5.
Nathan Schaffer, 46, and Katie Lee Stucken (aka Katie Fernandez), 32, are each charged with possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver; possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with purpose to deliver; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; four counts of possession of firearms by certain persons; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
Each is held on $35,000 bail. During the search about 22 grams, or about 3/4 of an ounce, of meth, an ounce of marijuana, 3.4 grams of fentanyl and numerous items of drug paraphernalia used for packaging meth were reportedly found, plus two loaded handguns and two loaded long guns. The fentanyl found is equivalent to about 136,000 25-microgram doses.
Officers reported a toddler age child was also at the home, and inside the child’s play area about 1.6 grams of powdered fentanyl, methamphetamine and meth pipes were found. The fentanyl was allegedly in an uncovered tray less than six feet away from the child’s walker and play area, and a meth processing station was found in the area, also.
Agencies participating in the drug raids were the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department, 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Mtn. Home Police Department, Montgomery added.
