Missouri State University-West Plains officials have extended the deadline to apply for scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year. The March 1 deadline has been moved to March 31.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic still a factor, college planning continues to be a challenge for high school seniors,” said interim Chancellor Dennis Lancaster. “We wanted to give prospective students more time to complete the admissions process, file their FASFA and fill out the scholarship application.”
MSU-WP offers a variety of institutionally and privately funded scholarships to help eligible students cover the costs of their education. Applicants need to be admitted to MSU-WP, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid at FAFSA.gov to be considered for need-based scholarships and fill out the MSU-WP scholarship application form.
Once a student has been admitted, a scholarship application may be completed at wp.missouristate.edu/finaid.
For more information on being admitted to MSU-WP, call 255-7955, email WPAdmissions@MissouriState.edu or visit wp.missouristate.edu/futurestudents.
For more information on scholarships or financial aid, call 255-7243 or email WPFinancialAid@MissouriState.edu.
