The Missouri Pork Association is now accepting applications for the 2021 Youth Pork Ambassador Program.
The program allows students to actively interact with leaders in Missouri’s pork industry and receive a $1,000 scholarship, payable to any technical school, community college or four-year institution. The ambassador will not only be awarded a scholarship, but will also have many opportunities to increase their knowledge of the pork industry, say officials.
The main goal of the Missouri Youth Pork Ambassador is to promote the Missouri Pork Association and the pork industry at various events.
As an ambassador, participants will attend at least six events through the year, including University of Missouri Pork Institute, Taste of Elegance, Missouri Pork Classic Golf Tournament, the Governor’s Conference on Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair and the Missouri Pork Expo.
Participation in the program is intended to help youth develop strong relationships with pork producers and allied industry members. By attending various events throughout the year, ambassadors will learn about pork production and the industry, and make lifelong connections in the field.
Ambassadors will also improve networking, communication and leadership skills, say officials.
To qualify, applicants must be seniors in high school up to a sophomore in college as of Jan. 1 of the year they will begin the program.
Applications and three letters of recommendation are due Dec. 11. For complete details and an application, visit www.mopork.com/youth/youth-pork-ambassador.
Prospective applicants may also contact Diane Slater, director of communications for MPA, at 573-445-8375 or diane@mopork.com.
