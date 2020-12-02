Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend.
TODAY
Through Dec. 19 (4-8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays): Bell ringers will start filling red kettles for the Salvation Army at Walmart grocery and pharmacy entries and at Ramey supermarket. Volunteers are needed and asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Call Kay Mead, 256-6147, or email kmead@oaiwp.org.
Through Dec. 20: “Fall Into Winter,” an exhibition of artworks by Cindy Temple, will be on display in the civic center gallery on the mezzanine during regular center hours, courtesy of West Plains Council on the Arts.
Through Dec. 27: From 2-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20, the West Plains Model Railroad Club Holiday Model Train Display will be shown on the second floor of the West Plains Opera House, 35 Court Square. The show will be open noon to 6 p.m. daily from Dec. 21 through 27, except for Christmas Day. Admission is free, though donations are accepted.
Through Dec. 31 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Nanci Harlin’s artwork will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave. Her work is predominantly done in colored pencil and features animals and western and Native American themes.
THURSDAY
Dec. 3 and 9 (10-11 a.m.): A free phone training for caregivers of veterans, “Taking Care of yourself for the Holidays” will be offered by the Memphis VA Caregiver Support Program and is promoted by the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. Registration is not required. Dial in by calling 404-397-1596, and enter code 199 190 2254## to participate.
Dec. 3 (noon): A representative of MSU-WP will give the guest presentation during the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon meeting held via Zoom. Dial in by calling 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 924 9269 2809 and the passcode is 447304. Meeting participation is first-come, first-serve.
FRIDAY
Dec. 4 and Jan. 6: MSU-WP offers Zoom video conferencing STAR Orientation sessions for freshmen and transfer students with less than 10 credit hours. Online sessions are also available at any time via the university’s Blackboard system. Admission to the university and completion of required testing is required before participating. To learn more about admissions call 255-7955 or email WPAdmissions@MissouriState.edu; testing, call 255-7943 or email WPTesting@MissouriState.edu; or STAR Orientation, call 255-7222, email WPAACCESS@MissouriState.edu or go online to wp.missouristate.edu/aaccess/star.
Dec. 4 (noon): The GriefShare support group will meet at Grace’s Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace behind Pleasant Valley Manor to discuss complicating factors of grief, including trauma and flashbacks, trauma of suicide or murder, soil for healing, renewing the mind and finding hope. Contact David Ball 274-1469.
SATURDAY
Dec. 5 (10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.): Santa Claus is coming to “Go Farm” Farmer’s Market in the Endurance Church parking lot, 805 Worley Drive, for a holiday meet-and-greet in the fresh are and sunshine. He is expected to arrive on a fire truck, courtesy of Howell Rural Fire Department.
Dec. 5 (2-4 p.m.): West Plains Council on the Arts will host a Meet the Artist Event at the gallery on the mezzanine in the civic center, for West Plains artist Cindy Temple. Temple’s works, “Fall Into Winter” will be on display.
Dec. 5 (4:30 p.m.): Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade will make its way through downtown, from Booster Field to Ferguson Street. This year’s theme is “Gnome for the Holidays.” Lineup starts at 4 p.m. at Booster Field. Find updates @willowspringschamberofcommerce on Facebook.
SUNDAY
Dec. 6: Center Grove Baptist Church, 14361 E Highway in Moody, will hold its annual Thanksgiving/Christmas dinner following church services, which will be held at 10 a.m.
Dec. 6 (3 p.m.): The Mister and Miss Merry Christmas Pageant will be held in the civic center. Audience admission is $5. Socially distanced seating will be in effect and masks required; festive Christmas masks will be provided to children. For more information follow Mr and Mrs Claus on Facebook @westplainsmo or call 274-8548.
