West Plains City Council members will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, with a closed session preceding at 4:45.
Opening the business portion of the meeting, the council will hear from guest Victoria Howerton, who has requested to speak regarding the city charter and the impending retirement of Mayor Jack Pahlmann, who recently announced he would leave office in April 2021.
Four bills are up for consideration: three proposed ordinances and a proposed resolution.
A second reading will be held regarding a proposed ordinance to adopt stormwater quality and quantity measures to comply with Missouri Department of Natural Resources standards for phase two of a municipal separate storm sewer system program.
First readings will be given of a proposed ordinance to update the floodplain map for the city, and another to add to the city code a section making it a misdemeanor for anyone to leave the scene of an accident.
The final bill to be heard is a proposed resolution to repeal a section in the personnel manual for city employees that pertains to relatives in city services, and replace it with a section pertaining to conflict-of-interest relationships.
Bids up for approval include defibrillators and extrication gear for the fire department, a geotechnical investigation for a 69 kilovolt (KV) rebuild in the Lanton Road-Southern Hills area, and rework of 10 steel poles and tops for a 69KV line in that area.
Council members will be asked to ratify an invoice, approve an employee fringe benefit and approve a liquor license application for Encore Eatery, 37 Court Square.
Reports will be heard from Financial Director Todd Harman and City Administrator Tom Stehn.
