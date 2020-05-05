Two people were found dead in a car Tuesday evening in West Plains, authorities with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and West Plains Police Department report.
Public Information Officer John Murrell with the West Plains Police Department confirmed two victims were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds off CC Highway just west of West Plains.
Police are not searching for a suspect at this time, said Murrell, though officers did canvas nearby homes to see if residents had seen anything.
A trooper with the highway patrol is assisting in the investigation, according to Public Information Officer Jeff Kinder with the patrol.
This is a developing story and the Quill will update as more information becomes available.
