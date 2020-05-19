An investigation by West Plains police detectives into a March 9 break-in at Burger King has led to charges against three Koshkonong residents and one West Plains resident.
About $2,000 in cash and a safe were allegedly taken.
Joshua Allen, 36, Floyd Aaron Busbey, 19, and Lindsey J. Taylor, 17, all of Koshkonong, and Ashley Taylor, 19, of Jackson Street in West Plains, are each charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and a count each of first-degree property damage and stealing $750 or more.
Warrants have been issued for Busbey and Lindsey Taylor, with bond set at $5,000 each.
Detective Brandon Romans, in documents submitted to prosecutors, reported that at about 3:22 a.m. March 9, Busbey and Allen entered an unlocked door at the business, and damage costing about $1,800 was done to two cash register drawers during the alleged theft, when they were apparently forced open.
Busbey and Allen then reportedly removed a Fire King safe worth $2,700 and containing about $1,600 in cash, and placed it in a vehicle parked in the adjacent Ranch House parking lot.
Busbey was allegedly seen on surveillance video while inside Burger King and on video taped from McDonald’s, next door to Burger King.
