On Wednesday and Thursday, Howell County Health Department officials reported an additional 67 cases of coronavirus infection confirmed, and no new deaths. The year-to-date totals are 1,739 cases and 40 deaths in the county.
The seven-day positivity rate remains high at 24.85%, and the 30-day positivity rate is 30.93%. Overall, since testing began, 15.82% of tests have returned positive results. Public health officials aim for 5% positivity as a benchmark for controlling the spread of the virus. For comparison, the 30-day positive rate for the month of September was 8.22%.
Active cases number 209, with one person hospitalized for COVID-19 complications.
New cases include 22 from West Plains, 18 from Willow Springs, 12 from Mtn. View, two each from Pomona and Caulfield and one from Koshkonong. Thirty-five are considered community spread and 22 are linked to previously known cases.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 180,200.
25,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
5,000-9,999: Boone, Greene, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
1,000-4,999: Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, Platte, Pulaski, Scott, St. Francois, Taney, Webster.
500-999: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Bollinger, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Lafayette, Livingston, Madison, Marion, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Polk, Randolph, Saline, Stoddard, Stone, Texas, Warren, Washington, Wright.
100-499: Andrew, Barton, Bates, Benton, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Clark, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Iron, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Maries, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Pike, Ralls, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne.
50-99: Atchison, Chariton, Knox, Putnam, Reynolds, Scotland.
Under 50: Mercer, Schuyler, Worth.
Deaths: 2,925.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 109,712.
10,000+: Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-9,999: Benton.
1,000-4,999: Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jefferson, Johnson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Poinsett, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Clark, Columbia, Cross, Franklin, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Logan, Phillips, Randolph.
100-499: Bradley, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Fulton, Grant, Lafayette, Little River, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, Woodruff.
Under 100: Calhoun.
Deaths: 1,894.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
