Gabriel Kane Tinsley was born in West Plains, Mo., on Oct. 11, 2003, the son of Joshuah Tinsley and Christina Tinsley, and departed this life on Feb. 2, 2021.
He is survived by his mother Christina Kathleen Lundry Amrhein and stepfather Joshua Amrhein and family; his father Joshuah Lee Tinsley and family; his grandparents Everett and Deborah Lundry and Eldon and Terry Tinsley; his sister Tianna Lundry; his aunt Kasey Tinsley and family; his uncle David Lundry and family; other relatives; and countless friends, including his teammates at Koshkonong High School.
Gabe was a junior at Koshkonong High School, where he was a straight A student. He also played basketball and baseball. He worked for his grandfather, Eldon Tinsley, after school and sports activities.
He was a Christian and a member of the Wayside Union Church in Koshkonong, Mo.
Gabe loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed horseback riding. He had an uncanny ability to play country music. Gabe was also a big fan of professional wrestling and knew all the details of wrestling stars.
He will truly be missed by his family and friends.
Graveside services for Gabriel Kane Tinsley were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Wayside Cemetery in Koshkonong, Mo., with Charlie Roark officiating.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Carter Funeral Home in Thayer, Mo.
Burial was on Feb. 6, 2021, in Wayside Cemetery in Koshkonong, Mo., with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer, Mo.
