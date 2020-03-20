The American Legion Saturday breakfast at the Legion Hall is canceled for this week.
•
Piney River Brewing Company in Bucyrus has postponed its Ninth Aleiversary event that was scheduled for Saturday. The taproom will still be open, but the celebration will be announced at a later date.
•
From Howell County Emergency Management Director Mike Coldiron: Some church groups have restricted services to video streaming. Contact your local church for more information.
•
Also from Coldiron: To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Howell County. However, at the recommendation of the Howell County Health Department and the CDC, gatherings of over 10 people are discouraged. Residents are encouraged to practicing good hygiene, stay home if sick and call your providers for instructions.
Due to the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic outbreak the Howell County Health Department is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to limit gatherings to less than 10 people. Therefore, it has canceled the March 25 WIC satellite clinic at the Good Samaritan Clinic in Mtn. View and the April 1 WIC satellite clinic at the Willow Springs United Methodist church. Call the Howell County Health Department with any questions or concerns at 417-256-7078.
•
Black River Technical College in Arkansas has closed its Pocahontas and Paragould facilities until March 30. The only students who should report to campus before then are Law Enforcement Training Academy cadets. Watch www.blackrivertech.org/health for updates.
•
From the Missouri Department of Natural Resources: Missouri State Parks have suspended tours, programs and events through April 30.
•
Good Samaritan Care Clinic in Mtn. View has suspended Monday evening medical clinics and canceled dental clinics for the upcoming month.
•
Mercy Hospitals have begun visitor screenings at all facilities, including Mtn. View. Mercy patients with mild symptoms and concerned about the coronavirus may go to www.mymercy.net for a virtual “e-visit.”
•
All MSU-WP U/CP theater programs are canceled through April 30. This includes Joe and Nick’s VCR party on Tuesday, Art Around Town exhibit from March 31 through April 9 and Thom Wall’s modern vaudeville show on April 30. For more information about the U/CP Department, visit wp.missouristate.edu/ucp.
•
The Missouri Department of Conservation has canceled most of its programs and events through April 15. Conservation areas remain open.
•
All West Plains Public Library events are suspended through April 1. The library, as with all other city facilities is closed for the duration of that time.
•
OzSBI has postpone all workshops through May 1. Those with in-person meetings are asked to reschedule through phone, email or Zoom. Guests to the incubator will be asked to wash hands and sign a visitor’s log. Increased sanitation is being carried out inside and out.
•
Mercy Hospitals, including Mercy St. Francis in Mtn. View, have postponed some non-emergency surgeries. Impacted patients will be notified ASAP, but should assume their procedure will continue unless told otherwise.
•
TCMH in Houston has strengthened visitor restrictions. No one under 18 will be allowed unless seeking treatment, and one visitor per patient per day will be allowed. The only access to the hospital is the ER entrance. Hutcheson Pharmacy will only be accessible by drive-thru.
•
MSU-WP employees are encouraged to exercise social distancing and stay home when ill. An emergency paid leave policy has been enacted to allow full-time employees up to two weeks of paid time off in addition to earned vacation time and sick leave. Work-from-home arrangements are also being made by many employees for the remainder of the semester.
MISSOURI
Tested: 395* - Positive: 47
St. Louis Co., 9; Kansas City, 7; Greene, 6; St. Louis City, 5; Boone, Cass, Jackson, and TBD, 3; Christian, Cole, 2; Henry, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, 1.
Deaths: 1
ARKANSAS
Tested: 447 - Positive: 96
Pulaski County, 20 or more; Cleburne and Jefferson, 10-19; Garland, 5-9; Benton, Boone, Greene Washington, Searcy, Independence, Craighead, Pope, Van Buren, Poinsettia, Faulkner, Crittenden, Saline, Polk, Grant, Clark, Sevier, Cleveland, Lincoln, Desha and Bradley, 1 to 4.
Deaths: 0
Current case data provided by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Arkansas Department of Health. *Number of tests done at Missouri State lab and CDC; other tests not included in count.
