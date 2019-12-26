A new initiative at Missouri State University-West Plains that focuses on rural education will be presented at the Jan. 17 meeting of the Friends of the Garnett Library.
Missouri State University-West Plains Chancellor Shirley Lawler and Dr. Dennis Lancaster, dean of academic affairs, will discuss the Preparing Educators and Administrators in Rural Schools (PEARS) program.
The program encourages students at both the high school and collegiate level to enter the teaching field while providing support to educators already in the classroom and administrative offices in area school districts.
“PEARS seeks to provide students at the West Plains campus and at area high schools with the resources, training and guidance to take on the challenge of being a teacher in our rural schools,” Lancaster said.
“The PEARS program is still under development, but through working with a consortium of school district partners, we will be utilizing current teacher education students, teachers and administrators already on the job, and retired educators from all fields to create a corps of professionals who will serve as mentors for prospective and developing educators,” he added.
Other aspects of the program will work with school districts to provide professional development for their faculty and staff, and even district board members, parents and community members, Lancaster said.
“What we hope to do is to create a unified and effective support system for our rural school districts, many of which are overwhelmed and challenged by today’s demands on teachers and administrators,” he explained.
“Without our schools, many of our rural communities will cease to exist, and we don’t want to see that happen in any part of our Ozarks,” Lancaster said.
The luncheon and meeting will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in Gohn Hall Room 109. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the building on the north side and in the main parking lot for the Lybyer Technology Center.
Cost of the meal is $10, payable at the door. Those wishing to eat should make a reservation by calling 417-255-7940 or emailing FriendsofGarnettLibrary@MissouriState.edu by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
For more information about Friends of the Garnett Library and how you can join, visit the organization’s website, wp.missouristate.edu/development/friends, or call 417-255-7940.
