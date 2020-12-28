Billie Wiles 

Funeral services for Billie Jo Wiles, 46, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. today, Dec. 28, 2020, in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Wiles passed away at 4:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo.
She was born Nov. 5, 1974, at West Plains, Mo., to Billy Joe Jones and Joan Maurice Crider Jones. On Sept. 22, 2003, she was married in the state of Arkansas to John N. (Jay) Wiles II. She loved her cleaning business, Dust til’ Dawn. Billie loved her family and her grandbabies and enjoyed shopping for her family.
She is survived by her husband Jay Wiles; four children Michael Wiles, Destiny Wiles, Jimmy Wiles and Corey Chipley; five brothers James Jones and wife Madeline, Larry Jones and wife Janet, David Jones and wife Johnnie, John David Crider and wife Michelle, and Michael Crider and wife Amy Jo; three sisters Dorothy Ford and husband Tim, Leigha Snow, and Tonya Trivitt; sister-in-law Sandra Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents and one brother Billy Ray Jones preceded her in death.
Visitation service will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Dripping Springs Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
