THIS WEEK
Through Aug. 1: The West Plains Public Library Summer Reading Program is in full swing with books available for checkout at the library or in digital format. Prize drawings will be held via Facebook Live on Aug. 3. Programs for children will be limited to 20 attendees per session starting July 7. No snacks will be served. Advance registration will be required. Watch the Community Calendar for details.
July 1 (noon): The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will depart Thayer for Springfield, traveling through West Plains and escorted by about 100 motorcycles led by Sgt. Shannon Crouch of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
July 1 (1-3 p.m.): The MU Extension-Howell County office offers a free six-week class via Zoom on Diabetes Self-Management. Learn about healthy eating, problem solving, monitoring blood sugar, calculating carbs, avoiding complications and working with health care providers. Class size is limited. Call 256-2391 or email howellco@missouri.edu to register.
July 3: Public offices and the West Plains Chamber of Commerce will be closed all day, and the Quill office will close at noon in recognition of Independence Day.
July 3 (6-8:30 p.m.): A Summer Block Party will be held on Main Street in downtown Willow Springs. The free event features food, games and music to bring the community together in a safe, fun way, to promote positivity and celebrate Independence Day, said promoters. Email mainstreetwillowsprings@usa.com.
July 4: The Thayer Chamber of Commerce and E-Communications will host the city’s annual 4th of July celebration with skydivers, entertainment, food prizes, vendors and fireworks. Donations to help pay for the event are currently being collected. Call 264-7324.
July 4 (10 a.m.): The Willow Springs Glorious 4th of July Parade continues its 26-year tradition, with the theme “AMERICA: Not perfect, but we ain’t done yet.” Lineup begins at 10 p.m. at Booster Field.
July 4 (4-8 p.m.): The Hutton Valley Pie Social to benefit Neighborhood Christian Schools at Hutton Valley School House, 5098 County Road 2980. Music, grilled meats and homemade desserts will be on the menu, along with games and activities for children. Food is free, and donations are accepted. Proceeds will go toward Neighborhood Christian Schools, which will offer elementary-age classes in the old school house. Call Lynette Thomas, 469-5686, or text Ann Hines, 855-0150.
NEXT WEEK
July 10 and 11: The South Central Walk Worthy Women's Conference will be held at First Baptist Church in Mtn. View. Admission is $40. Visit www.scwalkworthy.com for more information or to register.
FUTURE
July 16 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.): The Howell County MU Extension office will hold a barn quilt class. Materials and equipment will be provided, along with beverages and snacks. Participants should bring their own lunches; seats are limited. To register, call 256-2931 or drop by the office at 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd.
July 18, Aug. 21 (7-10 a.m.): American Legion has resumed hosting its breakfast on the third Saturday of each month at the American Legion Hall on Bill Virdon Boulevard. CDC recommendations for social distancing will be followed. Call Phil Vance, 255-5909 for information or questions.
July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 15 (6 p.m.): The Dream Factory of South Central Missouri, dedicated to “making dreams come true for chronically ill children,” meets the third Monday of each month at Snyder’s Family Restaurant, 1027 Porter Wagoner Blvd. New volunteers are sought. Call 274-2497.
July 22 (noon): The Missouri Public Transit Association, partnering with the National Rural Transit Assistance Program, will host a free virtual event to educate transit industry leaders about their responsibilities under the ADA regarding equal service for all passengers. The event is open to the public; registration is required and can be completed at www.mopublictransit.org.
July 23: Free school athletic physicals at Shaw Medical Building, 1111 Kentucky Ave. Student athletes must have a signed consent form to participate.
July 24: West Plains High School prom will be held. Students must follow CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask. Details to be announced.
Aug. 4 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Aug. 6 and 7 (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.): St. Paul Lutheran Church’s Huge Inside Yard Sale will be held at 291 N. Kentucky Ave. Many items will be priced at only a quarter. From the proceeds, $100 will be given to the West Plains Christian Clinic. Call 256-6685 or follow St. Paul Lutheran Church on Facebook.
Aug. 6 (noon): The Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.