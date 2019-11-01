Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. until noon Saturday for absentee voters wishing to cast ballots for the Nov. 5 special election called by the city of West Plains.
There will be only one questions on the ballot posed soley to city residents: “Shall the city of West Plains (the “city”) adopt the proposed Initiative Ordinance No. I-2019-01 as an ordinance of the city?”
Voters may choose yes or no; a yes vote would approve the ordinance and call for the rehabilitation of the Parkside House in Butler Children’s Park on Broadway and a no vote could potentially authorize the city to demolish the house.
Copies of the proposed ordinance and advisory opinions from the city will be available on request at all polling locations, and are also available on the city’s website, www.westplains.net.
Absentee voters also be able to cast ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in the clerk’s office, 35 Court Square.
Election day voting will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters heading to the polls in the Howell 3 precinct are reminded of the new voting location at the West Plains Public Library, 750 W. Broadway. The Howell County Courthouse is no longer a polling place, due to recently adopted security measures, said Waggoner.
Howell 1 voters will go to the First Church of God, 1700 Wayhaven Ave; Howell 2 voters, to the National Guard Armory, 1315 Webster Ave; and Howell 4, the West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis St.
For more information about the special election call the Howell County Clerk’s Office at 256-2591 between 8:30 a.m. to noon today or between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, or visit the website at howellcounty.net/clerk.
