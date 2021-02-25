The Texas County Health Department announced in its weekly report, issued Monday, that of nine active cases of coronavirus infections, two require hospitalization.
To date the county has recorded 1,667 cases and 23 deaths. No new deaths have been reported since Jan. 11.
In Wright County, the health department’s latest report issued Friday shows 374 vaccinations have been given against the virus.
County health officials also reported two new deaths; to date, 28 residents have died of complications attributed to COVID-19.
Of that county’s total 1,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19, eight are currently active, and one person is hospitalized.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 477,078.
Change in last day: 727.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Warren, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Gasconade, Henry, Howard, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carter, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 7,902.
Change in last day: 8.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 317,396.
Change in last day: 803.
25,000+: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun.
Deaths: 5,387.
Change in last day: 10.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
