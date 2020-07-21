Ron Woolman

Ronald Gene Woolman, 77, of West Plains, Mo., passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at NHC HealthCare in West Plains, Mo.
Ronald was born on Oct. 22, 1942, in West Plains, Mo., to Frank and Maxine (Squires) Woolman. He graduated from Batesville High School in 1960.
Ronald's professional career included working in print, radio and television media. This included stints as program director and morning deejay on The American Forces Network in Munich, West Germany, while serving in the U.S. Army, deejay at KAAY (Little Rock, Ark.) and KWPM (West Plains, Mo.), newscaster and daily talk show host at KY3 (Springfield, Mo.) and as a journalist for the West Plains Daily Quill (West Plains, Mo.).
While living in Nashville, Tenn., Ronald worked for the American music publishing firm, Acuff-Rose, as an artist manager in addition to being a booking agent.
Ronald is survived by his three children Michael, Michele and Blake; seven grandchildren; and brother Larry and wife Pauline. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Maxine (Squires) Woolman.
Ronald decided that once his life was completed upon this Earth, his body should be donated to scientific research through Genesis Legacy of Life in Memphis, Tenn.
