Doris Harper 

Graveside services for Doris Jean Harper, 74, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Pottersville Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Harper passed away at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at West Vue Nursing Center.
She was born Feb. 8, 1946, in Caulfield, Mo., to William Fred Summers and Vera Isabelle Downen. On Nov. 21, 1991, she was married in Orange Park, Fla., to William R. (Bill) Harper.
Doris was a nurse for 18 years. She had worked at West Vue Nursing Center and Pleasant Valley Manor. She enjoyed traveling and gardening and was loved by many. Mrs. Harper was of the Jehovah Witness faith since 1974 and attended Kingdom Hall at West Plains.
She is survived by her husband Bill Harper; one son, Vernon Ray Harper and wife Michelle, Bay Minette, Ala.; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers Dale Summers and wife Lois, Hartford, Mich., William Joseph (Billy) Summers and wife Karen, Bakersfield, Mo., and James Robert Summers and wife Sharon, Pottersville, Mo.; one sister Hazel Harris, Pottersville, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, one niece Beth Ann Summers and one brother-in-law Bob Harris preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pottersville Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.