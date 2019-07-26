Warm temperatures attract people of all ages to Missouri’s many lakes or rivers to go swimming and to cool off. Beating the heat in this manner is part of summer.
“It’s fun to go swimming,” said Capt. Matthew C. Walz, director of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Patrol Division. “But understanding the risks and taking proper precautions is important. It’s common for children and teens to overestimate their swimming ability, which is why adult supervision is so important.”
The patrol has been called to investigate 28 drowning incidents in Missouri so far this year, said officials, adding most incidents are preventable. Water safety starts with understanding the risks of water activities and making good choices.
Patrol officials have some straightforward advice: Wear a life jacket, take a friend, know one’s swimming ability and stay sober around water. Pay close attention to children around water and make good decisions in or around water.
When going swimming, know and respect limits and don’t swim alone. Missouri’s lakes and rivers can include currents, drop-offs and floating debris that make swimming more challenging. Exhaustion is a very real possibility for anyone who’s swimming for a long period of time, said officials — don’t make the mistake of overestimating one’s swimming ability.
A life jacket won’t help a swimmer not wearing it, but if a swimmer or boater chooses not to wear a life jacket, it’s a good idea to have one within reach.
When swimming with a group, know the skill level of everyone. All swimmers are encouraged to use a life jacket, especially young children and inexperienced swimmers.
Younger, inexperienced swimmers may become exhausted before they realize they are in trouble.
When trying to assist someone who is struggling in the water, swimmers should avoid putting themselves at risk. Assist them by tossing a floatation device or extending an object to them. If it is necessary to enter the water to assist a struggling swimmer, always put on a life jacket first.
