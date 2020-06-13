Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hammond Mill Camp remains closed to all events until further notice, officials have announced.
“Hammond Mill Camp Inc. provides a camp setting that fosters social closeness, quite the opposite of what is needed during this challenging time,” said Board President Robin Mustion. “With the safety of our groups the highest priority we are unable to guarantee compliance with federal, state and local pandemic guidelines in our setting. “
Hammond Mill Camp Inc. is a nonprofit organization that operates via donations people and organizations. “Between these donations and the fees from events, we usually are blessed with enough revenue to continue operations each year, said Mustion. “The current situation presents a true challenge for Hammond Mill Camp Inc. Without fees from groups using the facility, we are dependent on the generosity of the community and those who love the camp.
The board and management of the camp are optimistic that much-needed repairs and upgrades will be able to be completed over the summer while the camp is unoccupied. A list of work to be done will be posted on the “Hammond Mill Camp” Facebook page.
“During this challenging time, we encourage you to share any donation you were planning to make or will consider making to the camp, now,” urged Mustion. Donations can be made via paypal.me/HMCamp65790 or by mail to Hammond Mill Camp Inc., 139 Hammond Mill Drive, Pottersville, MO 65790.
“Thanks to your generous donations, we look forward to reopening the camp and continuing to serve the community,” Mustion added.
For more information, call Zohn Englehardt, campground manager at 417-543-5286.
